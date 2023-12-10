Under the Radar: Pitnamoon

Pitnamoon

Young indie rock quartet Pitnamoon hail from the small town of Laurencekirk in Kincardineshire, located almost exactly halfway between Aberdeen and Dundee. They’re relative newcomers to the live scene, having only formed last year, and all members – Charlie Baird (bass / vocals), Billy McBain (guitar / vocals), Robbie Smith (guitar) and Jamie Watt (drums) – are still at school.

Despite their tender years, however, Pitnamoon are a very promising prospect. They sold out a weeknight show in Aberdeen while touring with youth music project Hit The Road earlier this year, and they’ve since secured airplay on Amazing Radio, been interviewed on Mearns FM and Pure Beat FM and performed a live session for Feck Radio.

The band released their debut single Fashionably Late in April and their excellent debut EP, titled The Good Ones Are Coming Out Soon, dropped just last week. They play The Tunnels in Aberdeen today supporting UTR favourites Forgetting The Future and Jason Allan, and have a show in Manchester on 20 January. See https://linktr.ee/pitnamoon

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound