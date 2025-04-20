Under the Radar: Pistol Daisys

Pistol Daisys

The trio are striking a chord with a more danceable sound, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Pistol Daisys founding members Lorna Lynne Johnson and Beverley Rachel Matujal aka Belly, first met at an open mic night in Glasgow, not long after the latter had moved to the city from Malaysia. They were soon introduced to veteran manager Brendan Moon, who was so impressed that he offered them free studio time, while the in-house engineer Lewis Kelly, liked them so much he ended up joining as a third member.

Initially dabbling in a country sound, their most recent work has taken them in a more danceable direction, striking a chord with programmers at Radio Scotland, who playlisted the recent single Crying In Marseille.

The trio are on tour supporting Big Country and have been booked to play a string of summer festivals, including opening the mainstage at Belladrum on August 2.

The new single, Calling Your Name, is released on April 30 and is a disco-infused anthem, complete with string stabs and rousing hooks. It will be launched at a special over 14s gig at Glasgow’s St Luke’s. Expect it to go off with a bang! More info at https://linktr.ee/pistoldaisys

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk