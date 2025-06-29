Under the Radar: Pippa Blundell

Pippa Blundell

Twice nominated for the Sound of Young Scotland award, Pippa Blundell has built a strong following in Glasgow’s grassroots music scene, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Pippa Blundell started out with aspirations to become an opera singer, graduating from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a degree in mezzo-soprano voice. However, she soon found that her true calling was in Glasgow’s grassroots music scene, where she built such a strong following that she was able to crowdfund £9,000 for the release of her recent album, Common Thread.

Drawing influences from the storytelling lineage of folk music, it combines her captivating vocals with double bass, guitar, piano and harmonium. This compelling mix is beautifully rounded off by producer James Mackay, whose atmospheric touch makes it feel like the band are in the room.

Twice nominated for the Sound of Young Scotland award, Blundell has also won admirers on Radio Scotland and 6Music, as well as performing at Kelburn Garden Party, Doune the Rabbit Hole, Solas and the Glasgow Jazz Festival.

We can also exclusively reveal that she has also been selected by music industry tastemakers for our Made In Scotland Gigs showcase, hosted in partnership with the Fringe on 15 August. This will be followed in September with a UK tour including a date at Oran Mor on 24 September, see www.pippablundell.uk

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk