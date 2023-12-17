Under the Radar: Philip Joseph Rae

Described by Mark Ronson as ‘a true troubadour’, Philip Joseph Rae’s forthcoming album could turn out to be one of the stand-out debuts of 2024, writes Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Philip Joseph Rae

Philip Joseph Rae got his first taste of performing in Aberdeen’s Mormon Youth Choir and developed a penchant for electronic pioneers such as Delia Derbyshire, as well as a broad range of acts including Childish Gambino, Tribe Called Quest, Panda Bear and St Vincent. In the early 2000s he formed part of the The Lorenzo Snow Collective, whose members also included award-winning Kathryn Joseph and local stalwart CS Buchan.

When his sister-in-law Corine Bailey Ray asked him to sing at the funeral of his brother Jason 13 years ago, fellow mourner Mark Ronson described Philip as “the sound of a true troubadour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while he worked with his brother’s widow on the song I Would Like To Call It Beauty in 2010, his first solo release came a decade later on KFM Records. The pioneering Edinburgh label is also set to put out his debut album, A Marvellous Work And A Wonder, in March. Exploring themes of love, loss and his Mormon upbringing, it will come in limited edition cassette and vinyl versions. The single She’s Animal has just been released, and Rae plays The Huxley as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay First Footin’ festival on 1 January. See https://linktr.ee/philipjosephrae

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound