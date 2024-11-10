Under the Radar: Pedalo

Pedalo

Pedalo are an exciting proposition with a strong DIY ethos, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Based in Glasgow but with members from across Scotland, Pedalo are an exciting proposition, expertly blending indie, dream-pop and punk influences with catchy melodies and girl/boy vocals.

They’ve secured the coveted Single of the Week accolade on the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Scotland with Michelle McManus, airplay via CamGlen and Amazing Radio, plus support from Tenement TV and Glasgow School of Art publication Scott Street Magazine.

With a strong DIY ethos, the band organised their own tour earlier this year, including a sold out show at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s. They’ve also performed at the Tenement Trail, Houseguest, King Tut’s Summer Nights and New Year’s Revolution festivals and were on the longlist for the inaugural Scottish Live Music Awards.

Their debut EP Migration is set for release via their own label pedalo records on 23 November, with a launch party at Glasgow’s Stereo on the same day with support from Ryan Harley and Raff. For tickets, pre-save links and more visit https://linktr.ee/pedalo._

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk