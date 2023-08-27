P Caso

P Caso, aka Paul Venagas Edge, is one of the founders of the High Rise event collective and label, which has been making waves in Glasgow’s hip-hop community. Born in Bogota to a musical family (two grandparents were music teachers and his father is a cellist), he was exposed to jazz, salsa and funk at an early age before going on to develop a love of rap in primary school.

Earlier this year he released Mise En Scene with producer Kalum, a seven track mini-album consisting of short musical vignettes inspired by films, which is reminiscent of the haunting sounds of pioneering Edinburgh act Penpushers back in the noughties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His next single, Cheese & Wine, is out on 9 September and continues in this dark vein with a looped piano line and a vocal which sounds like it was just a few decibels louder than a whisper. It is released the day after the next High Rise night at Glasgow’s Audio and is set to be followed by a video and an EP later in the month. Expect a lot more music and events over the coming months, with updates on P Caso’s show on Buena Vida Radio. For more info visit www.linktr.ee/Casotellem

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound