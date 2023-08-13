Under the Radar: Oakzy B

While some mothers listen to classical music while pregnant, Oakzy B’s arrival into this world was primed with the sound of Tupac Shakur and classic hip-hop. So it should come as no surprise that by the age of six he was already penning his own rap lyrics, a skill which was further honed by listening to grime on pirate radio stations in London, where he spent his early years.
A move to Glasgow’s Calton neighbourhood in his teens, saw him embrace makina (a modern take on happy hardcore), and along with his schoolmate and regular collaborator MC Tiny, he began putting out tracks on Soundcloud, going on to garner millions of streams.
In parallel, he has also developed a catalogue of grime tracks, leading to a finalist finish on the BBC’s Rap Game and some respectable radio attention. He continues in this musical vein with the release of his self-scripted short film, Scheme Politics, inspired by and filmed in Calton, although fans of his makina output can also look forward to a fresh mix tape in time for Christmas.
Oakzy B plays St Luke’s in Glasgow on 19 August as part of the Pitch showcase event. Visit www.soundcloud.com/oakzy18
