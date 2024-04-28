Under the Radar: No Windows
Hailing from Edinburgh, No Windows are a promising young duo consisting of Verity Slangen and Morgan Morris who have already hit some significant milestones. They won the Scottish Album of the Year’s Sound of Young Scotland Award in 2023, they’ve been championed by Line of Best Fit, So Young Magazine, the NME and SNACK Magazine and they’ve received airplay via BBC Radio Scotland, courtesy of Shereen Cutkelvin and Phoebe I-H, and via BBC Radio 6 Music with Emily Pilbeam.
They’ve also clocked-up hundreds of thousands of streams and featured on numerous editorial playlists on Spotify, and their new EP, Point Nemo, is released on 3 May via American record label Fat Possum.
See them live at the Stag & Dagger Festival next Saturday in Edinburgh, followed by a London headline, The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, support slots with Honeyblood in Newcastle and Glasgow (at Stereo on 30 May) plus a European tour with US band Slow Pulp throughout June. Pre-save the EP at https://nowindows.ffm.to/pointnemo or visit https://linktr.ee/nowindowsmusic
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join https://offaxisgigs.com