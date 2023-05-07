All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
15 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
16 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
16 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
16 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
22 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Under the Radar: Nikhita

Nikhita is a promising vocal talent with a soulful style, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Published 7th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Nikhita PIC: Diana GeorgievaNikhita PIC: Diana Georgieva
Nikhita PIC: Diana Georgieva

Growing up, Edinburgh-based Nikhita absorbed the soundtracks of the Indian movies played at home, with Varsham a particular favourite. This was blended with other inspirations including the Hairspray musical and an early foray into performance, when at the age of 14 she created an Instagram account for posting her cover versions of Taylor Swift songs.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Nikhita’s debut single, Aphrodite, was picked up by BBC Asian network as was its follow up, Unwrap Me, a collaboration with Dundee rapper MC Salum, which was also single of the week on Radio Scotland’s Introducing show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both songs highlight a promising vocal and musical talent, and a soulful style which occasionally nods to influences Lauren Hill and Raveena.

Nikhita’s latest single, Golden Child, was released this week, with another track scheduled to come out in July. She plays Glasgow’s Glad Café on 12 May, followed by an appearance at the Spit It Out Festival in Edinburgh on 22 June. For news and updates, visit https://linktr.ee/__nikhita

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound

Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Dark Fruit Punch, Red Kola and Sour Apple. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com

Related topics:EdinburghDundeeTaylor Swift