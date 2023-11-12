Under the Radar: Niamhy Mac

Influenced by classic artists such as Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, Niamhy Mac combines Scottish traditional folk with modern pop and rock, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Originally from the Highlands, Niamhy Mac is now based in Edinburgh, having moved to study popular music at Napier University.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the live scene, the young artist has already performed at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival for Tiny Changes (via Discovery Music), with youth music project Musicplus+ for Sofar Sounds, and enjoyed airplay on Amazing Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-instrumentalist with a background in Scottish traditional music, she was awarded a place at the National Centre for Excellence in Traditional Music and toured as a cellist for various folk bands. Her original songwriting is influenced by classic artists such as Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan and combines her Scottish traditional folk roots with modern pop and rock.

Niamhy Mac

Mac plays live at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s on 20 November with support from UTR favourite Mima Merrow plus MC Blance, followed by a slot at Glasgow’s The Glad Cafe on 14 December supporting Liv Dawn and Aurora Engine, see https://linktr.ee/NiamhyMac

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound