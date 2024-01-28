Under the Radar: neverfine

Neverfine

Glasgow alt-pop band neverfine have been generating some respectable interest since releasing their live debut, opening for LOWES at Glasgow’s SWG3 last June. The duo formed when multi-instrumentalist Craig Kelly sent vocalist Ashley Palkowski over 30 tracks he had written during lockdown, and she nominated herself as the singer and lyricist.

Since bursting ono the scene, they have been booked for several decent support slots and also sold out their first headline show at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s. Other live milestones included a BBC Introducing session and a showcase at the Resonate industry event.

In September neverfine’s debut EP, Do Everything, Feel Nothing, picked up widespread plaudits and they made it onto various "acts to watch in 2024” lists, including those of The Skinny, Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway and Tenement TV.

On Friday they released their latest single, Colours, to coincide with a show as part of the King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution series. A lyric video is due to follow next week and a special live recording is out in mid-February.

The duo return to Sneaky Pete’s on 26 April and have already been confirmed for several festival slots, which are due to be announced in the coming weeks. See https://linktr.ee/neverfine

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound