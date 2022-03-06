Under the Radar: muto major

muto major

Muto major consists of composer, music producer, singer, and filmmaker Samm Anga and VJ, digital and audiovisual artist Veronica Petukhov.

Based in Aberdeen, Anga is a graduate of London College of Communication with an MA in Sound Arts and specialises in sonic experimentation, with a focus on mythology, storytelling, and the themes of identity and the self. He co-founded arts collective Re-Analogue, and has scored work for short films and BBC New Creatives. Petukhov moved to Scotland to study Contemporary Art Practice at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, where her passion for both digital art and electronic music has flourished. She founded club night MONAMI and creates visuals for artists and DJs.

HERETIK is their latest collaboration, combining performative storytelling, live visuals and electronic music. The show blurs the lines between theatre and live performance and has its UK premiere at Tramway on 17 March as part of Cryptic Glasgow’s award-winning sonic arts festival Sonica. Visit https://www.samm-anga.co.uk/ and https://sonic-a.co.uk/

