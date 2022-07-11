Under the Radar: Music for the Moon and the Trees

Music for the Moon and the Trees

In that time they have both carved out distinguished creative careers: Morgan as one of his country’s most renowned classical guitarists and Tommy as arguably Scotland’s most innovative artists, combining music and inspiriting conceptional art (his Cybraphon is displayed in the National Museum).

In 2019 the pair had planned to fulfil a long-held desire to make an album together, but when the studio was temporarily closed due to building work, they radically adapted, decamping to a rural cottage in Milnathort which had been painstakingly restored by the Perman family.

Over five days in mid-summer, the pair recorded the sounds which surrounded them including trees, birds, bats and bees, as well creating their own by snapping twigs and pinging branches. Morgan added improvised guitar parts, with Tommy producing the final mix during lockdown. The captivating, sonic cocktail, Music for the Moon and the Trees, is released on vinyl on 5 August via Blackford Hill Record, but this exclusive three-track taster provides a taste of brilliance. https://bit.ly/moonandtrees

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound