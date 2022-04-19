Under the Radar: Murdo Mitchell

To date he has supported the likes of Starsailor, and played festivals such as Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Linlithgow Folk Festival, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He’s been championed by Earmilk, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5and XS Noize and has just signed to super cool Swedish label Icons Creating Evil Art, Pick & Mix MGMT and X-Ray Touring.
Mitchell supports Under The Radar favourite Dylan John Thomas at his sold out show at The Barrowlands at the end of the month followed by a slot at Liverpool Sound City on 30 April with two headline shows taking place at St Pancras Old Church in London and one at Glasgow’s The Poetry Club at SWG3 in September visit https://www.facebook.com/murdomitchellmusic
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk
We Make Music Work is a marketing, production and events agency based in Glasgow. Over the last 25 years, WMMW have worked with Snow Patrol, Wellbeing Economy Alliance, PCL, FiiS, the BBC and more. WMMW produced Common Ground Festival at QMU during COP26, provided marketing for Cryptic’s Sonica festival, consultancy and mentoring for JUMP and Leeds Conservatoire and currently work with Green Space Dark Skies visit https://www.wemakemusicwork.com