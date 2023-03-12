Under the Radar: Moonlight Zoo

With a debut album out later this year, Dunfermline’s Moonlight Zoo are already picking up airplay with their distinctive, upbeat sound, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Moonlight Zoo

Hailing from Dunfermline, Moonlight Zoo first learned their craft by busking their way around mainland Europe. Fast-forward to present day, and the young quartet have since played at festivals such as the Isle of Wight, Kendal Calling and TRNSMT. They’ve also toured across the UK, sold out Glasgow’s King Tut’s and were crowned champions of Hard Rock Café’s International Battle of the Bands after a successful set at the Paramount Theatre in New York.

Their sound is upbeat, catchy and distinctive, and at times reminiscent of their hometown heroes, Big Country. Their new single Behind The Times showcases this perfectly, with multi-part harmonies combined with modern pop and rock stylings. They’ve been championed by Radio X, BBC Radio Scotland and are set to release their debut album later this year.

Meanwhile, Behind The Times is released on 24 March, followed by live shows at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 25 March and Room 2 in Glasgow on 1 April. See https://www.moonlightzoo.org/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound