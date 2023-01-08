Under the Radar: Mima Merrow

With an excellent debut album just released and a ridiculously talented band backing her up, 2023 could be a big year for Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Mima Merrow, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Mima Merrow PIC: Najma Abukar

Originally from Ireland, Mima Merrow is a Glasgow-based singer-songwriter who recently released her excellent debut album, Almost Home. The record is produced by Inge Thomson (who also performs on the LP), mixed by Garry Boyle (The Elephant Sessions, Stanley Odd, RSNO) and mastered by Dean Honer.

Admiral Fallow’s Louis Abbott plays drums and percussion and former UTR act Jill Lorean plays strings, with Ali Hendry on trumpet, James Lindsay on bass, and Inge Thomson on electronics, backing vocals, and percussion.

Singles I’ve Been Waiting and Secret Codes have helped secure airplay on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Scotland (thanks to Roddy Hart) as well as spins on Amazing Radio and glowing reviews via SNACK magazine, the Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMAs) and The Music Files.

Merrow has two album launch parties, at The Sunflower Pub in Belfast on 5 February and the The Glad Cafe in Glasgow on 9 February. Listen to the album https://emubands.ffm.to/almosthome and visit https://www.mimamerrow.com for tickets and more

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound