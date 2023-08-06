Under the Radar: Mike McKenzie

Award-winning singer-songwriter Mike McKenzie has a sublime new synth-pop single out later this month, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Mike McKenzie

In 2019, Edinburgh-based Mike McKenzie was named BBC Radio Scotland Singer-Songwriter of the Year by an industry panel including Fran Healy (Travis), Horse MacDonald (Horse), Karine Polwart and Dee Bahl. He has also enjoyed airplay from Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, Grant Stott on BBC Radio Scotland, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio and Ruth Clark at RTÉ, and in 2019 he

Sublime new synth-pop single Treading Water, a collaboration with producer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and teacher Haquim, is released on 14 August. The song received its debut play on the Roddy Hart show on BBC Radio Scotland last week, and will feature on a special live edition of The Quay Sessions on 16 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his solo career, McKenzie is also the lead vocalist for PJ Moore & Co featuring PJ Moore (The Blue Nile) and award-winning composer Malcolm Lindsay. McKenzie’s next headline gig takes place at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s on 20 August with support from Holly Powers. For tickets and info visit https://www.mikemckenzieonline.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound