Under the Radar: Middle Class Guilt

Middle Class Guilt

Middle Class Guilt are an excellent six-piece from Shetland, now based in Glasgow. They’re a welcome breath of fresh air, with a sound that’s catchy, melodic and and at times even mildly chaotic, featuring sing-along multi-part harmonies.

Recorded at Glasgow’s Green Door Studio, the band’s EP Middle Class Guilt Perform the Songs of Middle Class Guilt will be released on 18 November on not-for-profit DIY label Never Found Records, with some physical copies available via BandCamp. Noteworthy singles Reformed Thornwood and Part Evil, At Least are worth seeking out too.

A definite highlight of the EP is the track Middle Class Guilt – a scuzzy three minute pop/rock punk gem, firmly tongue-in-cheek and a little shambolic. It’s the embodiment of their sound, completed by distorted guitars, a pounding rhythm section and a shout-out-loud chorus. Middle Class Guilt don’t take themselves too seriously, which is why they’re one of our favourite new bands. See https://middleclassguilt.bandcamp.com

