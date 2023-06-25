Under the Radar: Megan Black

A finalist in BBC Radio Scotland’s Singer-Songwriter of the Year Award, West Lothian’s Megan Black is preparing to hit the road with her band next month, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Hailing from West Lothian, Megan Black is a talented young queer artist who explores mental health, feminism and the LGBTQ+ community. She’s been championed by Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin on BBC Introducing in Scotland, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, The Skinny, God Is In The TV Zine and has won awards via The Weekender and SNACK Magazine, been nominated in the Youth Music Awards and finalist in BBC Radio Scotland’s Singer-Songwriter of the Year Award.

Black’s excellent most recent song, MOTHER. SISTER. LOVER features the voices vocalists including Niamh Maclennan, Rachel Duns, Sam Moffat and Clare Ann and is released on Friday.

After a series of Pride shows last week, Black and her band – Estefania Badilla Moria, Paul Lamberton, Stephen Buggy, and Lewis Ross – play a sold-out Newcastle gig on 4 July, the Endless Summer Festival at Glasgow’s Hug and Pint on 20 July followed by Bute Fest 28-30 July. Pre-save the single at https://meganblack.ffm.to/mothersisterlover or see https://www.instagram.com/meganblackmusic/

