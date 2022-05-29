Under the Radar: Medicine Cabinet

Medicine Cabinet have been creating a buzz on the Glasgow music scene since 2019, but they only unlocked a taste of their tunes to the rest of the world this month, with the release of their debut single, The Signs. This coincided with an appearance at The Great Escape Festival, where they managed to perform a valiant set, in spite of a sound so horrendous it would have reduced many more seasoned acts to quivering wrecks.
Citing Blondie and No Doubt as influences, the five-piece – fronted by socio-musicology graduate Anna Acquroff – also stray into the world of late-80s guitar-pop reminiscent of Voice Of The Beehive and have already garnered airplay on Radio Scotland and Radio 1.
Having recorded in London’s renowned RAK studio, the band return to the capital to play their first show there on 6 July, the day before they release their second single, Factor 50. The same week, Scottish audiences will be able to check them out closer to home, when they take to the stage at the TRNSMT festival on 9 July. Expect their audience to grow as more people get hooked to on this sonic tonic. See www.facebook.com/MEDICINE.CAB.BAND
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk
