Under the Radar: Maya's Radio Orchestra

Maya's Radio Orchestra PIC: Sam MacAdam

Classically trained harp meets Johnny Marr-inspired indie-pop in Maya’s delightfully different orchestra, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

The recipient of the Paolo Nutini Scholarship for Songwriting, Sam Maya MacAdam performs as Maya’s Radio Orchestra, blending cool harp sounds with indie-pop influences inspired by artists like Johnny Marr, Alvvays and Joanna Newsom.

She’s been championed by BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Scotland’s Travelling Folk, Celtic Music Radio, Amazing Radio and BBC Radio Ulster and publications like SNACK magazine. She’s also performed at festivals including Celtic Connections, Kelburn Garden Party, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival and West Fest.

MacAdam also performs as part of The Willow Trio (alongside Sophie Rocks and Romy Wymer), with metal band Catalyst Symphony and in harp and viola duo Flichterin’. New single Hobbyist Pharmacologist, featuring Edwin McLachlan from UTR favourites neverfine, is released on 17 August and coincides with a live gig at the Acoustic Music Centre as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe, see http://www.mayasradioorchestra.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk