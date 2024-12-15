Under the Radar: Martyn Stewart & ONR

Martyn Stewart

Audio naturalist Martyn Stewart has teamed up with singer-songwriter ONR for a unique collaboration, writes Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Martyn Stewart is an audio-naturalist and activist who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Alongside singer-songwriter and producer Robert Shields, aka ONR, he has created an incredible collaborative album called Imperfect Cadence, which might prove to be his last project.

Featuring eight beautiful and expertly written songs, the LP combines Stewart’s field recordings from across Scotland’s natural world with original ONR compositions.

Over the last 55 years, Stewart has recorded over 90,000 sounds in 60 countries, in environments ranging from the Scottish Highlands to the Amazon rainforest, and the record is produced under the aegis of the Listening Planet Foundation, a charity set up by Stewart and his niece Amanda Hill to protect the natural world. They aim to reach people through music, film, live events and partnerships with organisations including the United Nations Live, BBC and Apple. ONR, meanwhile, is no stranger to collaboration either, having co-written songs with Nile Rogers and Sarah Barthel of Phantogram among others.

The album is released via Seeker Music, home to UTR favourites including Dead Pony and Fourth Daughter. Listen at https://www.thelisteningplanet.com/imperfectcadence

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk