Under the Radar: Maranta

Maranta

Edinburgh electronic duo Callum Govan and Gloria Black, aka Maranta, created a justifiable buzz in 2019 with their debut EP, released on the excellent Paradise Palms Records.

Now, armed with a selection of storming tunes recorded in their own studio over lockdown, they are making a return to the live scene with a series of dates which sees them team up with visual artist Chell Young and avant-garde costume collective Vomiton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We caught their stunning show at the launch night of the Hidden Door Festival earlier this month and are looking forward to a rematch at the Kelburn Garden Party on 4 July. Additional dates follow on at Broadcast in Glasgow on 30 July, Summerhall in Edinburgh on 5 August and the Out East Festival on 7 August, and come on the back of the single, Our Love.

In September, the band are due to release another track, Pleasure, with a quirky blend of vintage synth sounds underpinning Black’s vocals. Accompanied by a video made by Chel Young, it also features on the EP Deux Pleasure, released on vinyl by Lost Map Records, which will be launched at Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms on 7 October. See https://marantaa.bandcamp.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk