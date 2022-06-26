Under the Radar: Maranta

Edinburgh electronic duo Callum Govan and Gloria Black, aka Maranta, created a justifiable buzz in 2019 with their debut EP, released on the excellent Paradise Palms Records.
Now, armed with a selection of storming tunes recorded in their own studio over lockdown, they are making a return to the live scene with a series of dates which sees them team up with visual artist Chell Young and avant-garde costume collective Vomiton.
We caught their stunning show at the launch night of the Hidden Door Festival earlier this month and are looking forward to a rematch at the Kelburn Garden Party on 4 July. Additional dates follow on at Broadcast in Glasgow on 30 July, Summerhall in Edinburgh on 5 August and the Out East Festival on 7 August, and come on the back of the single, Our Love.
In September, the band are due to release another track, Pleasure, with a quirky blend of vintage synth sounds underpinning Black’s vocals. Accompanied by a video made by Chel Young, it also features on the EP Deux Pleasure, released on vinyl by Lost Map Records, which will be launched at Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms on 7 October. See https://marantaa.bandcamp.com
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk
