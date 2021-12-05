Under the Radar: LVRA

LYRA

When LVRA, aka Rachel Lu, recently picked up the The Sound of Young Scotland gong at the Scottish Album of the Year Awards, it marked six years since she released her first song at the age of 16, and served as further validation that the 22-year-old singer and producer is one of the country’s most exciting new talents.

Born in Edinburgh to Chinese parents, LVRA has honed a compelling sound which blends meaty beats, experimental electronics and a love of R’n’B with a striking visual aesthetic boosted by a series of videos directed by Oscar McNab. Her lyrics deal with power, money and materialism – topics she should be well equipped to explore, having studied politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford.

This summer LVRA played the BBC Introducing stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals and has already been confirmed for Colourboxx in Glasgow’s Ballahouston Park for next June. In the meantime, she will be releasing a string of remixes of her current single In Your Blood and using her SAY Award prize money to record her debut album. See www.facebook.com/lvraofficial

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

