Under the Radar: LUSA

The new single from LUSA has an almost hymnal quality, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

LUSA is the new musical venture formed by Innes Strachan, who was the synth player and producer of Gaelic electronic pioneers Niteworks. Inspired to take a new direction following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2020, he teamed up with co-writers Beth Malcolm and Donald Macdonald to draw on other styles of music.

Joined by Ruairidh Graham on drums they hit the ground running for their first live show, supporting Tide Lines at a sold out Barrowland. Radio Ulster, Radio Scotland and BBC Alba have already featured the band and today they release their latest single, Play Hats, along with a video. A reference to The Blue Nile’s album, it boasts an almost hymnal quality, with Malcolm’s vocal soaring over a sparse instrumentation.

It is taken from the forthcoming album, The Colour Of Space (released 6 September), which is co-produced by Andrea Gobbi and features guest appearances by Laura Wilkie (strings), Keir Long (piano) and actor Lorne Macfadyen, delivering a spoken-word piece written by poet Colin Bramwell on the excellent track, Flight. LUSA play Black Isle Calling festival on 13 September, see https://linktr.ee/thisislusa

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk