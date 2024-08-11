Under the Radar: LUSA
LUSA is the new musical venture formed by Innes Strachan, who was the synth player and producer of Gaelic electronic pioneers Niteworks. Inspired to take a new direction following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2020, he teamed up with co-writers Beth Malcolm and Donald Macdonald to draw on other styles of music.
Joined by Ruairidh Graham on drums they hit the ground running for their first live show, supporting Tide Lines at a sold out Barrowland. Radio Ulster, Radio Scotland and BBC Alba have already featured the band and today they release their latest single, Play Hats, along with a video. A reference to The Blue Nile’s album, it boasts an almost hymnal quality, with Malcolm’s vocal soaring over a sparse instrumentation.
It is taken from the forthcoming album, The Colour Of Space (released 6 September), which is co-produced by Andrea Gobbi and features guest appearances by Laura Wilkie (strings), Keir Long (piano) and actor Lorne Macfadyen, delivering a spoken-word piece written by poet Colin Bramwell on the excellent track, Flight. LUSA play Black Isle Calling festival on 13 September, see https://linktr.ee/thisislusa
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join at https://offaxisgigs.com