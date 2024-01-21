Under the Radar: Lucid Liars
Hailing from Inverness, Lucid Liars are a melodic indie rock quartet consisting of Rikki Mackenzie, Jack Nicolson, Craig Christian and Jack Ledsham. Formed in 2019, the band are influenced by the likes of Frightened Rabbit, The Twilight Sad, Joy Division and The Black Keys and they’ve played festivals including TruckNess and Monsterfest, sold out hometown shows and toured throughout Scotland.
Released last year, The Best is Yet to Come is their second album and led to support on both sides of the Atlantic. They’ve so far been championed by BBC Introducing, NetSounds, IGigs and Amazing Radio, with their single Eyes on You performing particularly well, clocking-up over 40,000 streams on Spotify alone.
Their next live outing takes place at Upstairs Inverness (above Gellions) on 3 February, with support from Glasgow four piece CRASHKID! and Inverness band The Cherries. Find out more at www.lucidliars.com
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound
