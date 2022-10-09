Under the Radar: Low Light Listening Lounge

Low Light Listening Lounge

Hailing from Dingwall and the Isle of Skye, Ewen White and Alasdair Mackenzie are Low Light Listening Lounge, a duo with folk, electronic and alternative influences including Frightened Rabbit, Vampire Weekend and LCD Soundsystem.

The childhood friends are now based in Glasgow, where Mackenzie is studying product design at Strathclyde University and White works at a whistle workshop (MK Whistles) and part-time at GloWorm Recording Studio, where their rather epic EP was part-recorded.

Relative newcomers to the music scene, they’ve so far released three singles, Catch You Dead in February, honest g and most recently Party Ragz – a driving, rhythmic, catchy gem.

They’ve been championed by Roddy Hart on BBC Radio Scotland, the RAPAL team on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, The Skinny, Underground Sounds and Rave Child. Lauren MacDonald and Donald Barker join them on the record, and will complete their live lineup. Visit https://www.lowlll.com for information on upcoming releases and gig announcements.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound