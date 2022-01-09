Under the Radar: Louise Dodds

Louise Dodds

Louise Dodds is an accomplished jazz vocalist and songwriter from Edinburgh. She’s performed internationally and at many of the UK’s top jazz festivals and venues, such as Ronnie Scotts, the Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Jazz Festivals, and supported artists like Norma Winstone MBE.

Dodds has been championed by the likes of BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, London Jazz News, the Musicians’ Union magazine The Musician and our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News, and she also performs on the theme song for PS4 video game Mutazione.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheduled for release on 4 March, The Story Needs an Ending is about the death of her husband, fellow musician Andrea Marongiu (Crystal Fighters), who died aged just 32. It’s a moving collection of deeply personal songs exploring the complex emotions of grief and the process of healing.

She’s accompanied by three of Scotland’s finest jazz musicians, Tom Gibbs on piano, Andrew Robb on double bass and Alyn Cosker on drums. Listen to lead single Nowhere To Hide at https://www.louisedodds.co.uk

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in 13 flavours with NEW Dragon Soop Apple & Blackcurrant in stores now. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly 18+ only. https://www.dragonsoop.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.