Under the Radar: Lou Mclean

Lou Mclean PIC: Jannica Honey

Lou Mclean’s forthcoming album sees her team up with illustrious peers from acts including Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub and Altered Images, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Lou Mclean’s route into music is somewhat unorthodox: she first enrolled in a creative writing course, which in turn led to her coming up with songs. This perhaps reflects the Leith-based artist’s status as a modern day Renaissance woman, whose broad range of interests and experiences include a degree in psychology, time spent studying Japanese, and jobs ranging from dental nurse to prison receptionist.

These days she also passes on her award-winning songwriting knowledge through workshops and teaching at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and has recently finished recording an (as yet untitled) album due for release in February on both CD and vinyl.

The ten-track LP explores “women’s work” and is based on Mclean’s academic and historical research, as well as her own insights. It sees her team up with illustrious peers from acts including Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub and Altered Images.

The first single, Desire Lines, is released on Friday and has a country-rock feel which – in keeping with Mclean’s diverse rich palette of inspirations – is further enhanced by a sitar line running throughout the song. Accompanied by a video and a lyric zine, it’s a promising introduction to the forthcoming album. See www.linktr.ee/loumcleanmusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk