Under the Radar: Lo Rays

With an ambitious concept EP due out in the summer, Lo Rays are already making waves with their synth-infused rock, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Five years ago a love of Biffy Clyro led Finnish songwriter and producer Laura Johanna to drop out of her physics degree and relocate to Scotland to study commercial music, where she went on to form Lo Rays with Ryan Jones (bass), Scott Bathgate (guitar) and Murray Bartle (drums).

The four-piece have already attracted plaudits from Amazing Radio and BBC Introducing, including a live session on the Scottish edition, and they released the single Algorithm Gods earlier this month. This is the first track of a concept EP due out in June, which is based around a fictional corporate monster called Connectica and one person’s decision to fight against it.

Each song will be accompanied by a high quality video, shot by the duo Scott Bruce & Adam West, who have a knack for creating the perfect visual accompaniment to the band’s synth-infused rock.

Lo Rays’ next gig is at Glasgow’s Hug & Pint on 31 March, and the band are promising to add performance art to their show. A second single is due out in April and when the EP follows in the summer, look out for a specially-created Connectica website to promote the tracks. www.facebook.com/loraysmusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound