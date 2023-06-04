Under the Radar: Liv Dawn

With a string of live dates lined up for the summer and her debut EP due out in August, it’s shaping up to be a busy time for singer-songwriter Liv Dawn, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Liv Dawn PIC: Robbie Wightman

Liv Dawn is a talented singer-songwriter from Loch Lomond. She was a finalist in BBC Radio Scotland’s Singer-Songwriter of the Year Award and has enjoyed airplay on The Afternoon Show and on Amazing Radio thanks to Jim Gellatly and Charlie Ashcroft.

The young artist has also been championed by Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross, Horse McDonald, The Stirling Observer, What’s On North and Weekender Magazine, and she has performed at the Country To Country Festival, King Tut’s, Country Music Week and even The Scottish Parliament.

Dawn has just announced the release of her debut EP, Beautiful Daydream, scheduled for 18 August. On the lush lead single Pretty People, released this Friday, she explores the highs and lows of falling in and out of love and chasing your dreams.

Catch her at the Eden Festival on Thursday, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on 28 July and Glasgow’s The Hug and Pint on 18 August. Pre-save Pretty People at https://livdawn.ffm.to/prettypeople or see https://www.instagram.com/livdawnmusic/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound