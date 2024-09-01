Under the Radar: Little Win
Hailing from the picturesque Highland village of Spean Bridge, Marianne Fraser, aka Little Win, creates masterful electro-pop songs alongside collaborator JP Reid.
In previous bands, she’s supported acts like Biffy Clyro and Twin Atlantic and performed at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, T In The Park and Festival interceltique de Lorient in France.
This year she’s performed at Celtic Connections and been championed by RAPAL on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and SNACK Magazine. A multi-instrumentalist, she also tours as a member of Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes’ band.
Released last month, Castles in the Summer is one of our favourite songs of the year. It’s a slick dream-pop track, reminiscent of New Zealand’s The Naked And Famous, as is latest single Let’s Talk, which arrived via the Medals For Everyone imprint on Friday.
Little Win plays the Lochaber Live festival, which runs in Fort William from 20-22 September, alongside Tide Lines, Wolfstone, Mànran and more, see https://www.instagram.com/littlewinmusic/
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
