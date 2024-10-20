Under the Radar: Little Acres
Emilie Boyd, Cariss Crosbie and Rachel Lightbody are highly accomplished sought-after singers individually. As Little Acres, they’ve worked with an impressive range of artists including; Corinne Bailey Rae, Natasha Bedingfield, Siobhan Miller, Rachel Sermanni and UTR favourites Kathryn Joseph, Rebecca Vasmant and Lewis Capaldi.
The group has enjoyed airplay across BBC Radio Scotland including via The Afternoon Show, The Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart, Iain Anderson Show and The Jazz Show with Seonaid Aitken.
Their lush new single We Were Told Many Things is released on Friday and it’s spectacular. A beautiful “love letter” of support and encouragement to future generations of young women and girls, it’s awash with the adventurous multi-part harmonies that form the backbone of their sound.
Little Acres successfully blend their alt-pop, contemporary jazz and neo-folk influences, with their signature vocal harmonies and dark lyrical content to stunning effect. They support Fat-Suit at Glasgow’s The Rum Shack on 14 November and launch their debut EP Wait at Celtic Connections on 29 January. See https://www.littleacresmusic.com