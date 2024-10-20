Under the Radar: Little Acres

Little Acres

The new single from Little Acres is a spectacular display of the adventurous multi-part harmonies that form the backbone of their sound, write Derick Mackinnon and Olaf Furniss

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emilie Boyd, Cariss Crosbie and Rachel Lightbody are highly accomplished sought-after singers individually. As Little Acres, they’ve worked with an impressive range of artists including; Corinne Bailey Rae, Natasha Bedingfield, Siobhan Miller, Rachel Sermanni and UTR favourites Kathryn Joseph, Rebecca Vasmant and Lewis Capaldi.

The group has enjoyed airplay across BBC Radio Scotland including via The Afternoon Show, The Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart, Iain Anderson Show and The Jazz Show with Seonaid Aitken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their lush new single We Were Told Many Things is released on Friday and it’s spectacular. A beautiful “love letter” of support and encouragement to future generations of young women and girls, it’s awash with the adventurous multi-part harmonies that form the backbone of their sound.