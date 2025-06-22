Under the Radar: Lewis Wiles
Lewis Wiles is an acoustic singer-songwriter hailing from the picturesque Speyside town of Elgin in Moray. An experienced performer, he’s toured extensively throughout Europe in numerous bands over the past decade and presented his own music show on local radio. He is also a founding member of Scottish folk/ceilidh outfit Footerin’ Aboot and the band Kilderkin, who have enjoyed festival appearances at Celtic Connections and the Eden Festival and supported other Scottish trad acts such as Skerryvore. Most recently, in his solo guise, backed by a new band, he has supported UTR favourites Blair Davie and The Demographic.
His latest singles I’m Not A Robot and the wonderfully upbeat, folk-tinged Come To The Coast (released via his own PBrecordings last week) have been championed by Roddy Hart on BBC Radio Scotland, Jim Gellaty on Amazing Radio, Ali Braidwood via Scots Whay Hae! and many more. Catch him live at Friendly Fest in Keith this Saturday, Speyfest in Fochabers on 27 July, and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on 1 August, see https://linktr.ee/lewiswilesmusic
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Blue Raspberry, Dark Fruit Punch and Strawberry & Lime. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.