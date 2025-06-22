Under the Radar: Lewis Wiles

A founder member of the bands Kilderkin and Footerin’ Aboot, Lewis Wiles is now setting out his stall as a solo performer, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Wiles is an acoustic singer-songwriter hailing from the picturesque Speyside town of Elgin in Moray. An experienced performer, he’s toured extensively throughout Europe in numerous bands over the past decade and presented his own music show on local radio. He is also a founding member of Scottish folk/ceilidh outfit Footerin’ Aboot and the band Kilderkin, who have enjoyed festival appearances at Celtic Connections and the Eden Festival and supported other Scottish trad acts such as Skerryvore. Most recently, in his solo guise, backed by a new band, he has supported UTR favourites Blair Davie and The Demographic.

His latest singles I’m Not A Robot and the wonderfully upbeat, folk-tinged Come To The Coast (released via his own PBrecordings last week) have been championed by Roddy Hart on BBC Radio Scotland, Jim Gellaty on Amazing Radio, Ali Braidwood via Scots Whay Hae! and many more. Catch him live at Friendly Fest in Keith this Saturday, Speyfest in Fochabers on 27 July, and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on 1 August, see https://linktr.ee/lewiswilesmusic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk

Lewis Wiles