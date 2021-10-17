Under the Radar: Lewis McLaughlin

Lewis McLaughlin

Despite being a relative newcomer to the live scene, Edinburgh alt. folk singer-songwriter Lewis McLaughlin (now living and recording in Glasgow) is beginning to generate a real buzz.

He’s been championed by The Roddy Hart Show on BBC Radio Scotland, Anna Massie on BBC Introducing and Travelling Folk, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, Cameron Nixon on Celtic Music Radio and Tenement TV, and a whole host of smaller blogs like Capture Caledonia, Euphoria Magazine and The Traditional Music Forum have been showing their support with glowing reviews.

McLaughlin has been kept busy this year, with lots of performances both online and in person, most recently at the National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen and supporting Flyte at Glasgow’s Stereo.

His latest two singles, the delightful, warm and catchy Summer and equally good but slightly darker Whole have been released via Andy Monaghan of Frightened Rabbit’s own record label, Monohands Records. His next live show is at music industry showcase Resonate at Platform in Glasgow on 18 November, see www.lewismclaughlinmusic.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Taking place at QMU in Glasgow on 6 November during COP26, Common Ground Fest aims to bring together musicians, politicians, activists and the general public with the goal of transforming the economy and saving the planet. Presented by FiiS (Festival Internacional de Innovación Social) and WEAll (Wellbeing Economy Alliance), the programme includes talks from Caroline Lucas MP, Dr Katherine Trebeck, Sandrine Dixson, Pat Kane and Julieta Martínez, as well as music from The Fratellis, The Dalmar Chorus (Kapil Seshasayee, Willie Campbell), Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, Sacred Paws and Kitti, see https://www.commongroundfest.org (Free entry, doors 4pm, ages 14+)

