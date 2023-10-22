All Sections
Under the Radar: Lamaya

Experimental soul combines ethereal soundscapes, glitchy beats and bursts of powerful vocal
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Lamaya. Picture: Kim SimpsonLamaya. Picture: Kim Simpson
Lamaya. Picture: Kim Simpson

Hailing from East Kilbride, Lamaya was already performing at an age where most of her peers would not have got served in the pub, drawing on her eclectic musical eclectic influences.Recording tracks at Gorbals Sound studio and nominated for the Best RnB category at Infinitime Music Awards in 2018, she then went on to support a broad range of acts including Pip Millet, Say She She Brooke Combe, Children of Zeus and local hero, BEMZ.

Although early recordings appear to have vanished into cyberspace, her growing fanbase will be placated with the release of the single, Coming For UR <3, which saw her work with long-term collaborator, the Edinburgh-based producer Quested. The result is what she calls experimental soul, combining ethereal soundscapes, glitchy beats and bursts of powerful vocal, which ably reflect her impressive live performances.

The single is released on 27 October and will be followed a few days later with an accompanying video. Expect a string of EPs throughout 2024 and in the meantime, look out for news of a yet-to-be-announced Edinburgh show in December.

www.facebook.com/LamayaMusic/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

