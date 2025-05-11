Under the Radar: KuleeAngee
With an infectious blend of guitar-driven melodies and acid house vibes underpinning impressive and distinctively Scottish vocals, KuleeAngee have quickly established themselves as firm favourites from small clubs to large festivals.
Comprising Glaswegian Keshav Kanabar and Edinburgh native Duncan Grant, the duo decided to form a band while queuing to get into London nightspot Dalston Superstore, sharing their creative visions at regular meet-ups in the park during the pandemic.
In addition to their musical influences, which range from dance music and Britpop to an obsession with blues, extensive experience performing as session musicians infuses their live shows with an beguiling stagecraft.
KuleeAngee’s first single Animated Love came out on the influential Lab Records in late 2024 and was immediately picked up by Radio 1, Radio X, 6Music and Radio Scotland, and their new release Push It seems set to follow suit.
The band were a big hit at our New From Scotland showcase at the beginning of the month and a string of prestigious appearances area already in the diary for the weeks ahead, including Brighton’s The Great Escape festival (17 May), McChuills in Glasgow (21 June), Kelburn Garden Party (5 July) and TRNSMT (13 July).
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk
