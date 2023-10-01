Under the Radar: Kohla

The new brilliant album from Kohla expertly blends electropop with neo-soul and slick R&B vibes, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Romance is the brilliant, multidisciplinary project and seven-track album from Kohla, aka Rachel Alice Johnson. A singer, songwriter, producer, fine artist, dancer and poet, the Edinburgh College of Art graduate is also the founder of Popgirlz, a support group for women in music, and lectures about feminism at various universities.

Released on 8 September, her Help Musicians / Creative Scotland funded album has already been championed by Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music, Vic Galloway, Roddy Hart and Janice Forsyth on BBC Radio Scotland, The Skinny, The List, SNACK magazine, BBC Radio Newcastle as well as US blog EARMILK, and is playing in over 150 Hotel Chocolat stores as part of a playlist curated by BRIT Award winning producer Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, One Direction).

The album expertly blends electropop with neo-soul and slick R&B vibes, drawing inspiration from legendary 60s artists like Sam Cooke and Etta James, while also hinting towards Johnson's classical music upbringing. Find out more and listen at https://linktr.ee/kohlamusic

