Under the Radar: KLEO

Edinburgh-born innovator KLEO is taking pop to another dimension, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

KLEO

While many artists used the pandemic to work on new recordings, Edinburgh-born artist KLEO took things to a whole new dimension, creating a 3D environment into which she incorporated videos of live performances by acts from around the world. The Cyber Pop Club was launched at the start of this year and followed a string of well-received releases, including the song Machina, which was crowned BBC Introducing’s track of the week.

Drawing on a range of influences such as industrial, K-pop, house and trap, KLEO’s most recent accolade was a nomination in the Sound of Young Scotland category at the Scottish Album of the Year award. Moreover, last week she teamed up with DJ Joey Mousepads for a live show at Glasgow’s Queer Theory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday KLEO released her latest single INM, which combines catchy vocal hooks with haunting synth lines as well as some meaty bass interludes, and comes accompanied by a video shot by London-based director Bradley Shemmell.

More tracks are set to follow in February and April, with festival shows in the pipeline for the summer. A Cyber Pop Club is scheduled for 29 January – further evidence that KLEO is out of this world. www.instagram.com/kleoisonline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound