Under the Radar: Kirsteen Harvey

Kirsteen Harvey

Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Kirsteen Harvey grew up absorbing traditional music from her family and spent several years experimenting with different genres, before settling on an acoustic pop sound which might remind older listeners of Fairground Attraction. This year she has already released several tracks, picking up airplay from the likes of BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, BBC Introducing and Sunny Govan. Her latest single, No Life Is Quiet, was recorded at Chem19 studios where musicians Stephen Dempster, Mic Clark and Gordon Hastie helped complete the song.

Harvey describes it as a comment on how governments use propaganda and the spread of fake news and worked with Humble Film productions to create a video with a retro feel. This included sourcing a range of props and 16 old televisions, some of them retrieved from her grandfather’s attic. She plans to release one more single before the end of the year and then start work on an album in 2022. In the meantime, Harvey plays the Hug & Pint in Glasgow on 16 September (supporting Anna Ash) and Glasgow’s Seven Song Club on 3 October. www.facebook.com/kirsteenharveymusic

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a range of flavours, 7.5% ABV. The Dragon Soop Virtual OpenMic night #SOOPERSTARS2021 provides a platform for musicians and comedians to reach a new audience of over 150,000. Submit a video of an original song or comedy sketch before 7pm on the first of the month or tune in to watch via Facebook. Please drink responsibly 18+ only. https://www.dragonsoop.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.