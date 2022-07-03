Under the Radar: King Wine

King Wine

King Wine are an energetic electro pop duo based in Glasgow, comprising Craig Wilson and Ruthie Kennedy. One of the most intriguing, interesting acts we’ve featured recently, all of their music is created using a Nintendo Game Boy. Wilson is a stand-up comedian (championed by our sister title The Scotsman at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019) and Kennedy is a published poet and editor.

They self-release their excellent and highly danceable self-titled debut album at the end of August, with highlights including live favourite Sad Dance Party and Puberty Boys. Their lyrical content ranges from the tongue-in-cheek and slightly silly to social commentary and insightful observations on everyday life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their live sets are entertaining and exuberant affairs with semi-choreographed bedroom dancing and matching costumes. See them at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival near Inverness on 30 July followed by an official album launch party at Glasgow's The Hug & Pint on 27 August. See https://www.instagram.com/kingwineband

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound