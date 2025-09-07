Under the Radar: Kev Howell

Kev Howell

Kev Howell is building a solid following with his blues-inflected rock, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drawing comparisons to Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys and Gary Clarke Jr, Glasgow-based Kev Howell creates blues-inflected alternative rock songs with unusual tunings, catchy riffs, slide guitar and dreamy melodies.

His debut album, Haunting Ambition, was nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year Award (SAY Award), appeared on Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s website and clocked-up over 100,000 streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howell has enjoyed airplay across BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio, CamGlen and Wigwam Radio, and played festivals including Bute Fest and Eden Festival. He’s also toured the UK several times, supporting acts including Gerry Cinnamon, Bill Ryder-Jones (The Coral), John Power (Cast / The La’s), Ben Ottewell (Gomez), Azziz Ibrahim (The Stone Roses, Ian Brown) and even Tony Christie.

Self-released a couple of weeks ago via his own November Records imprint, his new album It’s Gonna Get Heavy has already secured over 20,000 plays. He joins Under The Radar favourites The Demographic and CRASHKID! live at Glasgow’s The Poetry Club at SWG3 on 25 September, see https://www.instagram.com/kevanio22

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk