Under the Radar: Kev Howell
Drawing comparisons to Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys and Gary Clarke Jr, Glasgow-based Kev Howell creates blues-inflected alternative rock songs with unusual tunings, catchy riffs, slide guitar and dreamy melodies.
His debut album, Haunting Ambition, was nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year Award (SAY Award), appeared on Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s website and clocked-up over 100,000 streams.
Howell has enjoyed airplay across BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio, CamGlen and Wigwam Radio, and played festivals including Bute Fest and Eden Festival. He’s also toured the UK several times, supporting acts including Gerry Cinnamon, Bill Ryder-Jones (The Coral), John Power (Cast / The La’s), Ben Ottewell (Gomez), Azziz Ibrahim (The Stone Roses, Ian Brown) and even Tony Christie.
Self-released a couple of weeks ago via his own November Records imprint, his new album It’s Gonna Get Heavy has already secured over 20,000 plays. He joins Under The Radar favourites The Demographic and CRASHKID! live at Glasgow’s The Poetry Club at SWG3 on 25 September, see https://www.instagram.com/kevanio22
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Blue Raspberry, Dark Fruit Punch and Strawberry & Lime. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com
