Under the Radar: Kate Young
At the age of five, Kate Young saw a piano in a Gorbebridge junk shop and persuaded her parents to buy it. This set her on a path of musical exploration which included working out Muse’s catalogue on the ivories, a deep appreciation of Tori Amos, a Paul Hamlyn Award and a Radio 2 Folk Award.
Young’s most recent endeavour is the captivating concept album Umbelliferæ, which is inspired by plant lore and ancient medicinal uses for wildflowers. Released last week, it draws on multiple influences including chamber music, indie/pop and traditional music from across the globe. The international flavour is underpinned by her band, who she met at world music camp in Slovenia, and includes an Austrian yodeller and a Bulgarian gadulka player. Moreover, Young’s creative process is further influence by her synesthesia, which enables her to see colours in sound.
Today she completes a UK tour and her next musical outing is a special collaboration with poet and playwright Hannah Lavery at Edinburgh’s Traverse on 1 December. Unwritten Women is a re-telling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Jekyll & Hyde with a focus on the female characters. See https://kateyoungmusic.com
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
