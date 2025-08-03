Under the Radar: Kai Reesu

Kai Reesu

Glasgow-based Kai Resu blend jazz and hip-hop to impressive effect, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Reesu have been connecting Scotland’s jazz and hip-hop scenes with a brilliant string of releases and impressive live show. Based in Glasgow and led by keyboard player Paul Copeland (who has also assumed production duties) they blend intricate polyrhythms, odd time signatures, macabre jazz aesthetics and elements of 70s jazz fusion.

While they cite producers Madlib and J Dilla as inspirations, many listeners are likely to be reminded of US3 and Guru Jazzmataz, particularly on Kompromat Vol 1, a collection of tracks released in May. These feature the vibey vocals of LA rapper Jurnalist, creating a perfect blend with Copeland’s beats. The other permanent band members are scene stalwarts Robert McArthur (bass and guitar) and saxophonists Harry Weir and Michael Butcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following impressive performances at our Wide Days convention in 2024 and Kelburn Garden Party this year, the band are set to headline Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 27 August and showcase the next evening as part of the international Pitch conference in Glasgow. An instrumental single, Riversong, is due out next, and work is already underway on Kompromat Vol 2. https://linktr.ee/kaireesu

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk