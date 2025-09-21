Under the Radar: JOYFUL

JOYFUL

Daniel Ferguson’s expertly written songs make him one to watch, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

JOYFUL, aka Daniel Ferguson, is a gifted singer-songwriter hailing from Aberdeen. A hard working full-time musician, he releases music via his own label, JOYOUS Records, and counts artists such as Saint PHNX, Cammy Barnes, Jason Allan and FAEDA in his DIY network. His signature beard has led to collaborations with Bearded Clan, too – lookout for JOYFUL beard products on the merch stall.

In terms of lyrical content, his songs often explore his ongoing mental health struggles, but with a tirelessly hopeful spirit. Current single Feel It! is the perfect introduction – fantastically vibrant and expertly written.

He has enjoyed airplay on BBC Radio Scotland, with Michelle McManus and Anna Welander broadcasting an episode of The Afternoon Show live from his house, as well as regular spins on Amazing Radio thanks to Jim Gellatly and a top 40 placement on Future Hits Radio for his song KIA ORA.

He supports Under The Radar favourites Florence Jack and Chef the Rapper at Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen on 27 September, see https://www.instagram.com/joyful.jr

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk