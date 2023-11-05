Under the Radar: Jordan Phillips

Backed by indie, folk and a hint of laid-back country, Jordan Phillips’ vocals are captivating, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Jordan Phillips PIC: Charlotte Cullen

Jordan Phillips’ earliest musical memory was hearing Viva Las Vegas by Elvis in her mum’s car on the way home from nursery, but by adolescence she had developed a taste for punk to such a degree that she ended up focusing on riot grrrls for her university dissertation.

However, when it comes to her own compositions the Edinburgh-based artist has an altogether more genteel sound. Incorporating indie, folk and a hint of laid-back country, the combination creates the perfect vehicle for her captivating vocals.

She has already caught the attention of Radio Nan Gàidheal, Camglen Radio and Amazing Radio and in August she played Eden Court’s Under Canvas festival in Inverness.

Phillips releases her Long Way Home EP on 24 November, which will be available on CD and is accompanied by a lyric zine. Produced by Conal Mooney & Finlay Mowat, the five tracks are a strong debut and mark her out as an artist to watch.

A special launch gig is in the diary for 14 December at Edinburgh’s Wee Red Bar, and look out for more shows in the new year. See https://linktr.ee/_jordanphillips

