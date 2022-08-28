Under the Radar: Jonah Eli

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonah Eli

Jonah Eli has been on our radar since performing in Edinburgh quartet The Motion Poets, who formed in 2016. Fast forward to the present day, and he has become a very promising prospect as a solo artist. The multi-instrumentalist writes, records and mixes most of his songs from his Glasgow bedroom studio, with drums provided on some tracks by Euan Lyons from Dead Pony and additional mixing / mastering from Alasdair Kelly.

To date, he’s secured airplay via BBC Introducing on BBC Radio Scotland, thanks to Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin, and on Amazing Radio thanks to Jim Gellatly and Frankie Francis. He has also been championed by Alive & Amplified, The Wkndr and many more blogs and podcasts.

His next single is the excellent Unbeatable, a catchy pop/rock gem celebrating the security and love found in a steady relationship. It’s released on 9 September, followed by What's Eating You Today (October) and his debut album Love, Ego & Attention Deficit in November. Pre-save Unbeatable at https://emubands.ffm.to/undefeatable and find out more https://www.jonaheli.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound