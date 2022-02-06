Under the Radar: John Rush

John Rush

John Rush finished 2021 as a man in demand, unexpectedly finding himself invited to support Paul Weller, Hipsway and Ocean Colour Scene, performing at the Barrowlands three times in as many weeks. And just in time for Christmas, he picked up two gongs at the inaugural Paisley Music Awards, one of which honoured the weekly performances he streamed during every lockdown since 2020.

These performances served to build a community of fans around the world and also helped send his last single, The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree, to number two in the iTunes singer-songwriter chart (he was kept off the top spot by Sam Fender). Written for his father, the track was produced by Liam McClusky, and the creative duo are currently working on Rush’s second album.

The momentum continues to build, with a gig at Paisley’s Bungalow on Friday, a support slot with the Silencers at SWG3 on 26 March and a headline show with band in Glasgow’s Room 2 on 8 April. Expect a new single in the spring and festival appearances at Eden and Doune The Rabbit Hole. See https://linktr.ee/johnrushmusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

