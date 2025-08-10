Under the Radar: Intibint
Although she had discovered a love of singing via talent shows at her London school, it was the pandemic lockdown which allowed Yemeni-born artist Intibint (which translates as "you are a girl”) to fully explore her musical talents.
After a friend of a friend introduced her to the recording software Logic, she set about learning production techniques and taking online piano lessons, resulting in the release of her debut EP, What Are You Willing To Do.
Since moving to Glasgow three years ago, Intibint has continued to develop a highly engaging style which is led by her soulful vocals, overlaying electronic sounds and field recordings, which range from sounds of nature to protests.
Her releases have picked up plays on BBC Introducing London and Scotland, while recent live appearances include Kelburn Garden Party, the RSNO’s Big Music Weekend, Cornwall’s Motives Festival and a UK tour.
Intibint has also been selected from hundreds of artists to showcase at Pitch Scotland, taking place in Glasgow on 28 August, and she recently launched the Baddies Against The Establishment club night and Buena Vida radio show. Her next single is out in the autumn, see https://linktr.ee/intibint
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
