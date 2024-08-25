Under the Radar: Indoor Foxes
Indoor Foxes is the creation of Leither Martha Bryce, who describes herself as Courtney Love meets Paris Hilton. Her background is as a classical trained pianist and she is currently studying a master’s in musicology, specialising in women’s musical notebooks and manuscripts from the early 18th century.
However, it is her grunge sound and energetic live performances which have been attracting attention, with radio plays on Radio Scotland, Radio 1 and Radio 6 Music. She also showcased her sound at Wide Days in May and Made In Scotland Gigs during the Fringe.
Her latest single, Church Music, is released on 28 August and is taken from the forthcoming EP Sadolescence. It’s co-written with Fatherson frontman Ross Leighton and is produced by Jamie Holmes, who has worked with Gerry Cinnamon and Declan Welsh.
Available on CD, it will be accompanied by a series of in-stores in Assai Records, and having signed with booking agency Primary Talent International (which represents Travis, The Proclaimers and Neon Walz) Bryce will embark on a mini tour of the UK in October, as well as international dates in 2025. See www.indoorfoxes.com
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
