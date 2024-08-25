Under the Radar: Indoor Foxes

Indoor Foxes

Martha Bryce has been attracting attention with her grunge sound and energetic live performances, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Indoor Foxes is the creation of Leither Martha Bryce, who describes herself as Courtney Love meets Paris Hilton. Her background is as a classical trained pianist and she is currently studying a master’s in musicology, specialising in women’s musical notebooks and manuscripts from the early 18th century.

However, it is her grunge sound and energetic live performances which have been attracting attention, with radio plays on Radio Scotland, Radio 1 and Radio 6 Music. She also showcased her sound at Wide Days in May and Made In Scotland Gigs during the Fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her latest single, Church Music, is released on 28 August and is taken from the forthcoming EP Sadolescence. It’s co-written with Fatherson frontman Ross Leighton and is produced by Jamie Holmes, who has worked with Gerry Cinnamon and Declan Welsh.

Available on CD, it will be accompanied by a series of in-stores in Assai Records, and having signed with booking agency Primary Talent International (which represents Travis, The Proclaimers and Neon Walz) Bryce will embark on a mini tour of the UK in October, as well as international dates in 2025. See www.indoorfoxes.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk